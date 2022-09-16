Britney Spears and Jamie Spears seek a legal agreement – ​​Metro World News

Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are looking to reach a legal settlement as their lawyers are in talks.

The data came to light with a TMZ publication, according to which Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, contacted the legal representatives of Jamie and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group to agree.

As you may recall, the “Princess of Pop” lawyer accused Jamie of taking a large amount of money from her fortune, but he denied being involved in any crime.

TMZ reported that after Britney’s guardianship ended, Jamie’s lawyers sought to approach Rosengart, but Rosengart continued with the case against him.

Supposedly, a month ago Rosengart contacted Jamie’s lawyers again and offered a settlement for seven million dollars, but they asked him where he got the calculation of that sum of money from, something to which they had no answer.

The refusal to give the seven million dollars has slowed down the process. However, apparently, both parties are willing to continue talking, according to the aforementioned medium.

Britney Spears

The “Princess of Pop”, apparently has not been having an easy time. Recently, she spoke out about the fact that her children no longer want to be with her.

After his son Jayden James offered an interview to an Australian channel, Spers said through his social networks that “I no longer have any purpose. They were my joy. They were my everything. I hope to see you. That’s what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they disappeared.”

She stressed that a part of her “has died”.

“I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them to just cut me like that. I don’t understand it, ”she claimed, although her son said that he wants to see her again, but only when she is mentally better.

“I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again, ”Jayden exposed.

After the situation with her children, the artist has made publications that have sparked controversy on Instagram. She challenged the norms of the social network with nude photos of her, and later, she released two videos, where she is seen dancing in front of the camera with her typical movements on stage, but somewhat eccentric and confused.

It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera! It’s not a breakup you assholes, it’s a long overdue release! Spiritual experience for sure!!! I think I need to do that more”, was the written message that accompanied the recording.