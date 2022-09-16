Braun Strowman remembers that he stayed true to WWE

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE with a different vision for the company. After working for 9 consecutive years, the fact of resting for a while has made the giant see things differently. This has been assured this week on the Corey Graves podcast, where he has pointed out that he was always faithful to WWE, despite hearing other offers.

“We talked to everyone, people came up and I kind of played around with ideas. I always said in interviews, and people thought I was stupid for it, that I would never wear a pair of boots for anyone but WWE and I stood by my word. I never put on another pair of boots, went out and started my own thing, worked for myself, gave young talent a place to come and work, make a living, hone their craft within CYN (Control Your Narrative). Like I said, I stood my ground, I will never fight for anyone but myself or WWE and here we are, the monster is home.”

“Honestly I needed a break. Nine years with the company at that point basically in the driver’s seat of a Ferrari doing 200 miles an hour for nine years straight…you end up having tunnel vision,” Strowman continued. “I had that opportunity to break out of the company bubble and say ‘holy shit, I’ve done a lot of stuff’. In five and a half years, I’ve literally beaten everyone there is to beat in WWE, I’ve won every title except the United States Championship, I’ve been in the main event on every pay-per-view, I’ve sold out every building. of this Earth.”

Braun Strowman has been the last reincorporation to the WWE roster under the mandate of Triple H. The fighter made an appearance in the last episode of SmackDown interrupting the fight that faced four teams that were looking to become the next challengers for the Tag Team Championships WWE unified. The fight ended without result when Strowman decided to attack the participants.

