Blue Cross vs. Leon – Match Report – September 15, 2022

The cement squad achieves an emotional somersault over the hour against León and with the three points it is placed among the places that will play the playoff phase in the Apertura 2022.

MEXICO (Javier Rosas) — The last minutes are usually tragic for Blue Crossbut before Lion history was reversed. The Machine came from behind to get the three points from the Azteca Stadium with goals from Michael Estrada and Alonso Escoboza, who put the Celeste in the qualifying zone just two days before the end of the regular phase of the Opening 2022.

The machine started the match with a revolution and just four minutes into the game, it had two clear options to open the scoring, but both, on the part of Gonzalo Carneiroended up crashing into the metal of the goal of Rodolfo Cota.

The first one was before a pass from Uriel Antuna, but the action was invalidated as out of place; the second was a header, after Ángel Romero’s center, which crashed into the post under the gaze of the emerald goalkeeper.

After those two actions, Blue Cross He didn’t knock on the door again. Liona team that gained possession of the ball, but failed to disturb the goal of Jesus Crown for the first 45 minutes, he even went into halftime without taking a shot on goal.

Cruz Azul got the somersault near the end imago7

If something has not accompanied Blue Cross in the Apertura 2022 it is luck and the duel against Lion was a clear example, because after the emeralds had not recorded a single shot on goal, they opened the scoring at 57′, thanks to an own goal from Rodrigo Huescawho failed to clear a powerful cross that came from the right wing of the visiting team’s attack.

The arbitration controversy appeared after 69 minutes of play, at which time Uriel Antuna overflowed down the right wing to send a powerful low center, which was finished off by Ignatius Rivero, who sent the ball into the net. However, Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, central referee of the match, raised his hand to annul it. Faced with the claims of the players of The Machine, the whistler put his hands to his earpiece to listen to instructions, but he did not change his mind and Lion kept the lead on the scoreboard.

Blue Cross finally scored the equalizer at 82′, after a corner kick that he executed Ignatius Riverowhich was finished off by Michael Estradathe one in charge of putting the 1-1 on the scoreboard.

With the cards even, the atmosphere was different in the Azteca Stadium. The fans turned to support La Maquina, who did not stop trying on the pitch through Uriel Antuna, the most dangerous footballer in the second half. It was precisely the ‘Brujo’ who at minute 90 sent a center that was finished off by Alonso Escobozawho gave the valuable victory to Blue Cross with a header.