Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson announces the date of the next trailer

Dwayne Johnson announced when DC fans will be able to see the next trailer for his upcoming Black Adam movie.

The actor recently surprised fans during a test screening of the upcoming movie DC Extended Universe and confirmed that the second trailer for the blockbuster film will be released this week. Writer Erik Davis has shortened the release window further by posting on his personal Twitter account that the trailer will be released on Thursday, September 8. Additionally, Davis said he hasn’t seen Black Adam yet, but has heard “great things” about the DC movie. The new trailer will be released exactly three months after the first Black Adam trailer, released on June 8.

Comic book fans have been waiting for Johnson’s debut as Black Adam for years. The actor first bonded with the DC anti-hero in 2007, when the character was supposed to appear as an antagonist in the movie Shazam! However, thanks to a single phone call from Johnson, Shazam and Black Adam got their own solo films before any potential crossover films. “When we read the script, I immediately thought, ‘We need to separate these two films. We must honor Shazam! and its origin story and what it is and what it can be for the fans and then we also have to tell our story, ”Johnson said, recalling how he managed to convince producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn that Black Adam needed. of a film of his own in the DCEU.

Will Black Adam help chart the future of the DCEU?

Warner Bros. is currently busy mapping the next decade of DC content, which includes standalone projects like The Batman 2 and Joker: Folie a Deux and future DCEU episodes. According to Garcia, Black Adam will help expand the DCEU by introducing new characters such as the Justice Society of America. “When you bring a character like Black Adam into the DC Universe, someone who is so strong, unpredictable and uncontrollable, it takes more people to get closer to try and handle him better,” Garcia explained. “I think using it as a spearhead is a very nice tool to start expanding the universe in a fun way.” The upcoming DC movie has also reportedly added a new post-credits scene that is poised to change the DCEU in a major way.

Black Adam follows Teth-Adam / Black Adam as he is freed from his earthly grave 5,000 years after being endowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods (and just as quickly imprisoned) and ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world. Johnson stars in the film alongside Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. The DC film will be released in theaters on October 20.