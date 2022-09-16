Biological drugs continue to be the rheumatological treatment of choice

Medical advances continue in order to expand and improve therapies for each of the conditions that are triggered by this system.

Advances have made it possible to dramatically increase new therapies to treat autoimmune conditions. Photo: Shutterstock.

Thanks to new medical advances and knowledge of the immune system, it is possible to treat autoimmune conditions with new therapies.

The complexity of the full knowledge of the immune system has notably affected those conditions that are caused by an irregularity in it, which harms the finding of a totally effective and safe treatment for any type of pathology such as arthritis.

According to the printed edition of the journal Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Dr. Cristina Ramos Romey, an allergist and immunologist, emphasizes the changes and scientific and medical advances related to the knowledge of the immune system. From her perspective, this has led to a dramatic increase in new therapies for treating autoimmune conditions.

Thanks to advances in rheumatology medicine and the use of biological drugs, patients who have suffered from a chronic diagnosis in some of their joints and whose prognosis was not favorable, can benefit from this type of therapy and even carry out some actions or activities that they previously could not due to some type of limitation.

However, many of the conditions developed due to the immune system have not been scientifically validated or evidenced in the literature. That is why medical advances continue in order to expand and improve therapies for each of the conditions that are triggered by this system.

Study of the microbiome

As evidenced by the doctor in the article, it is important to take into account the microbiome, because according to some studies it is the cause in the development of some intestinal conditions that manifest from certain allergies. This is due to its relationship with the immune system and the intestinal epithelium is essential. The interaction of this factor with respect to the symptoms that many patients present when developing an allergic condition is linked to these factors.

new tools

The use or synthesis of some proteins, as indicated by the specialist in the written article, specifically PP2A interferes with the action of IL-2, an agent that promotes the development of some pathologies of the immune system. Thanks to this new mechanism, it is possible that some autoimmune diseases can be treated, especially arthritis, which affects a large percentage of individuals in the population.