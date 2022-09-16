Beyoncé: all the stars who attended her birthday party (and that’s a lot)

Adele, Zendaya, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo …

When Beyoncé organize something, you can bet it will be in style: just like hers birthday party!

The singer accomplished 41 years old last September 4th, but he waited to celebrate until last weekend when he invited a bunch of stars to a party at a private home in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

The theme of the party was “roller disco”or the discos where you can dance on roller skates that were so fashionable between the late 70s and the 80s. So celebs wore shimmering dresses, tight rompers and over-the-knee boots like they used to in roller skates disco and they celebrated Queen B all night long.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were among the guests of Beyoncé’s party – getty images

But who are the celebrities lucky enough to have received the invitation to Beyoncé’s birthday party? The list is very long, starting with the husband Jay-Z and the singer’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Also present Drake, Zendaya, Adele with boyfriend Rich Paul, Kim Kardashian with his sister Khloé Kardashian and the mother Kris Jenner, Lizzo with boyfriend Myke Wright, Bella Hadid, Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly.

It’s still: Offset, Michael B. Jordan, Jaden and Willow Smith, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Lily-Rose Depp, Storm Reid, Troye Sivan.

Also at the party were Zendaya and Lizzo – getty images

In short, there were as many stars as there were at an awards ceremony! Some of them have published pictures of the party on their social accounts: for example, here you can see Kim Kardashian’s post on Instagram and here that of Bella Hadid!

