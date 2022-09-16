Anti-aging make-up: mistakes not to make and tips for lifting effect make-up

Anti-aging make-up: the mistakes not to make with make-up

We are so certain that the celebrities have gone into it with the touch-ups, the botox & everything that appears in the aesthetic surgeon’s list that we forget to consider the most powerful ally that walks arm in arm with them on the Red Carpet: the anti-aging makeup. It must be said that you help them more strong probably not lacking, but do you have any idea how much a good make-up can incredibly lift the face?

Think of the hugely popular Foxy Eyes loved by stars such as Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox, achieved by working the eyebrows and lifting the outer corner of the eye. Even in Italy there are stars who show off wonderful lifting tricks like Elodie and Giulia De Lellis, often made up by the talented Mr Daniel Make Up (on Instagram @mrdanielmakeup to enjoy his tutorials).

Often, then, in view of shooting or big events there is a backstage secret: gods small stickers that attach to the sides of the face, at the height of the eyebrows, eyes and cheekbones, with rubber bands that hide in the hair and lift the sides of the face. Without getting to the use of these “cosmetic rods”, would you like to have some tips to try this type of makeup?

The importance of the make-up base

First of all, it’s not as complicated as you might think, but there must be excellent skin preparation at the base. “Few products but good: it is essential to start from moisturizing the face with cream and eye contour lifting agents (or only moisturizers if you are very young) to be massaged with circular movements, from the inside out. Self-massage is an important step because it already creates a mini relaxing effect ”, he explains Silvia Raiba, Make up Artist and Skincare Specialist. “When I make up celebrities I often use them too fabric masks super performing like those of 111 skins for face and décolleté. A good mask really makes a difference. In addition, I also apply concentrated ampoules based on hyaluronic acid and collagen – such as those of Comfort Zone, for example – to have an immediate tightening effect. Then you need to moisturize your lips well and wait a few seconds for the products to absorb “.

111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Mask with peptides, enzymes and caffeine Comfort Zone Water Source Moisturizing face mask in biocellulose formulated with NMF complex, Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Eye makeup: how to use eyeliner and mascara

The advice is to bet on light and very thin products, because if they create too much thickness, the opposite effect is obtained, weighing down the face. “The focus of lifting make-up is the eyes. For a Foxy Eyes effect a la Bella Hadid, we start from the eyebrows: they must be combed totally upwards so that the final part almost disappears. Some, even, for this type of make-up, epilate the last part “.

L’eyeliner is the other great protagonist of make-up: it must be traced by lifting it outwards and, if the eye is a little drooping, one can detach from the lash line already a millimeter from the end of the eye to look up. Apply a lot mascara on the final part of the lashes and false lashes in tufts or short and medium length bands, but only on the outer corner, say on the last third of the eye. If the eyes are particularly close together, a bit of highlighter in the inner eye will make them more distant ”.

Armani Beauty Mascara Eyes to Kill. An all-in-one mascara that guarantees volume, length and definition Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Designer Eyeliner. An eyeliner with precise application, intense color and hold up to 12 hours, with a matte finish

For the cheeks, it is better to opt for gods blush liquids that are impalpable and do not create thickness. Remember that the focus is on the eyes and the face must remain as natural and fresh as possible. And, to top it off, one straight for the face as a final tip: there is a really ‘smart’ hairstyle that optically lifts the skin and they are … the pigtails! They are made tightly attached to the skin, so that the hair is super pulled and the skin is naturally lifted. Smart, right?

Read also

7 beauty mistakes that age the face