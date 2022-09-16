An invasion of sheep forced to temporarily suspend the filming of Mission: Impossible 8

Usually when we talk about shooting interruptions in movies Mission Impossible those obstacles in production in one way or another are related to the stunts that mark the saga starring Tom Cruise. However, the most recent break in filming for Mission Impossible 8 It was for a much more particular reason.

As revealed by Metro and Page Six, this week Mission Impossible 8 had to briefly suspend its filming in the Lake District area of ​​England after a herd of sheep burst onto the site where they were filming.

Apparently this unusual situation was triggered when a member of the team opened a door that allowed a bunch of sheep to enter the set and naturally, in addition to pausing the shoot, those responsible for the next film of Mission Impossible they had to help create the conditions so that the animals could transit safely.

The sheep on the set of Mission Impossible 8 Splash News (via Metro)

While it’s easy to joke that the sheep wanted a cameo in Mission Impossible 8It seems that Cruise also took the situation with humor … or at least that’s what a photo of the moment suggests.

More about Mission Impossible

In fact, after the sheep situation passed, Cruise returned to action and continued filming a scene with a parachute.

Mission Impossible 8 will be officially known as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Twoa name that long ago was explained by Christopher McQuarrie, the director of that film and its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One.

Mission Impossible 7 will debut in July 2023 and Mission Impossible 8 It will be presented in June 2024.