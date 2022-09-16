America hits Chivas hard with unexpected news prior to the National Classic

The America vs. Chivas of the Apertura 2022 promises to be spectacular, more so with the news that the Eagles provided on social networks.

A great game is coming up America Y Chivasfor Matchday 15 of the 2022 Opening Tournament. Both teams arrive at a good time and are struggling to improve ahead of the start of the Liguilla, so the Aztec stadium promises to host one of the best National Classics in a long time.

It will be this Saturday when the Eagles jump onto the field trying to increase the streak of games without losing to 11while the Sacred Flock is obliged to win, if they still want to dream of the direct Liguilla.

Hours prior to the confrontation, the azulcremas released a piece of news that could represent a serious blow to the people of Guadalajara, since through social sold out tickets announced for the game. This means that the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will be painted yellow and blue to make it weigh the location.

When and at what time is the Clásico Nacional América vs Chivas played for the Apertura 2022?

The commitment between Azulcremas and Rebaño Sagrado takes place this Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m., central Mexico time, at the Azteca Stadium. The match will be broadcast on TUDN Y channel 5Meanwhile in Monumental Eagles You can follow the highlights of the match.

