Alexandra Daddario dazzles in sheer braless dress at the Emmys – Inquisitr





In a stunning Dior gown, joined by a flurry of stars at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. As a first-time nominee, it’s no wonder she came prepared to steal the fashion day. Though her nominee category, “Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie” was a close race with four of her co-stars as co-nominees, that didn’t stop her from giving her best.

After all, you never know until you know, but the award ultimately went to veteran actress Jennifer Coolidge. It was still a win for the cast of The White Lotus as the series won four other grands that night, including the Outstanding Limited or Anthology series.

Daddario’s dress was a sleeveless bodysuit that showed off her side bosom with a sheer mesh material that teased her skin and toned body underneath. The overlay material had tiny beads all over with a sleeve draped across the bodice while the skirt of it flowed freely. Daddario paired the dress with bright red matte lipstick (a signature shade) and nude accessories, from his bag to her jewelry and strappy stilettos.

Daddario styled his short black hair into a straight bob with a center parting and one side tucked behind his ear. However, when his 22.5 million Instagram followers realized that his big smile was sponsored by his aka husband’s date.

Swipe to see her photo.

One thing about Daddario is that he always stays positive! The actress shared a big congratulatory message to showrunner Mike White and the cast, especially the winner of the night, saying:

“Very deeply grateful to have been part of this special program, congratulations to all! and to mike white, I love you very much!” bases»>Daddario and many cast members, such as , will not return for the second season, which takes place in the Italian branch of the hotel, He still supported the next season, which will feature Emmy winner Coolidge, and showed up to the FYC event last summer.

Daddario befriended Sweeney during filming despite their age difference. The ladies appeared on Carpool Karaoke with Murray Bartlet earlier this year and reenacted their scene at the White Lotus pool last year.

In the memorable scene, Daddario’s character, Rachel, meets Sweeney’s character, Olivia, and a friend, Paula, by the pool and tries to make small talk. However, because they are spoiled brats, they make it difficult and awkward for her by making her feel old. Moments later, their jaws drop as she removes her bathing suit, revealing her “not-so-old” look of hers. Body.

Perhaps there is another Emmy nomination in the books for Daddario in the role of a witch in AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The actress traveled to New Orleans to film the movie and was married in the “magical” city sometime between production before resuming work. She complained a lot about the heat, but she enjoyed working with her co-stars, especially Tongayi Chirisa.