Adam Sandler in Mexico: The times he has come to present his films | Comedy District

Oswaldo Betancourt

The comedian has visited our country on several occasions to promote his films.

Adam Richard Sandler was born on September 9, 1966 in Brooklyn, New York, so this 2022 is turning 56 years old and to celebrate it we decided to remember all the times he has come to Mexico to present his films.

And it is that the actor from the United States has decided to visit our country, on repeated occasions and for several years, in order to promote their projects, being two places in the republic where they meet with the public or the media.

One of the oldest records of his visits dates back to the September 27, 2007, when he was accompanied by Kevin James and together they presented I Pronounce You Husband… and Larry in Mexico Citywith Montserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andrade as hosts.

In the following image we see Sandler, Katie Holmes, Santiago Segura and Eugenio Derbez at the Jack and Jill photo shoot at Summer of Sony 3, back on July 10, 2011 in Cancun.

A year later the event was repeated, in which it should be noted that Sony Pictures presented all the films of the year to the press in Mexico and other countries. The following photograph from April 15, 2012 on the same beaches of the Yucatan Peninsula shows the producer Michelle Murdocca, the director Genndy Tartakovsky, Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Kevin James, who on that occasion were summoned for their work in Transylvania hotel.

His love for working with

mexican actors

What

Salma Hayek

with whom did They are like children and its sequel Grown Ups 2a film that brought him to Cancun on April 18, 2013, along with Taylor Lautner, David Spade and Kevin James, who attended the fifth edition of the Summer of Sony.

Fast forward to 2015, when Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage and Adam came over, on June 15, 2015 by pixels to the paradisiacal tourist destination of the Gulf of Mexico.

On that same occasion they unveiled another of their projects, he along with James and Selena Gomez were in Cancun to talk about Hotel Transylvania 2. And those of us who attended on behalf of the press were able to verify that the three enjoyed their stay in the country.

A couple of years passed and Sandler’s next appearance was en 2019, now again in Mexico City, when it premiered mystery on boardNetflix tape in which Luis Gerardo Méndez appears, who accompanied him that June 12 in the Antara square located in Polanco. The fans took the opportunity to get out selfie With both. We hope that she can soon return to Mexico.