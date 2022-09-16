5 details that not many know about the 1989 film

Being a movie that is now very well remembered, Tim Burton’s version of Batman has several elements that not everyone knows and here we leave you some

5 interesting facts about Batman from 1989 that not everyone knows

Many times we enjoy movies and completely forget about possible references or what its development has meant. This is something that is normal as a spectator, since you are going to enjoy what they have to show you and after the film he does not seek to investigate much more about it. In this way, over time, details of the films that we like so much are arriving and they inform us of certain decisions or elements that were in its development that could have changed enormously.

Without a doubt, this type of anecdotes are very common in movies and today we want to highlight a film acclaimed by many. We are talking about the first installment of Batman that Tim Burton brought us, a 1989 film that was a new conception for the character in the cinema and that would give rise to continuing in the 90s, with more films. For today we are going to deal with some details that not everyone knows about this film And that could have changed the whole experience.

Robin Williams as Joker? A ploy that could have come true

This can be a bit confusing, but really there were chances that one of the most beloved actors by the general public could play the villain of Batman. We are talking about Robin Williams, who was used as a hook to get Jack Nicholson to accept, since the producers They said if Nicholson didn’t take the part, it would go to Williams., so Jack accepted and we got this interpretation. Being used didn’t sit well with Williams, so refused to participate as Enigma years later.

The phrase of “I am Batman” was totally improvised

since they are conceived the bat man tapes, the most repeated phrase around the world is the moment of “I am Batman”, something that had a place in this movie of the character, but it was not something thought of in the script. In the original lines, our hero was going to say something like “I am the night”but Michael Keaton decided to improvise and say the mythical “I am Batman” something that would mark that scene at the beginning and the rest of the films that came about the character.

A little reference to Little Shop of Horrors

It’s no surprise to anyone see that some movies winks at each other to pay tribute in some way. In general, they are usually movies that share something and in this case it has nothing to do with another movie from the same DC Comics universe, but with another in which he participated, at the time, Jack Nicholson. The film is none other than Little Shop of Horrors from 1960, where Jack was a patient at the dentist and suffered the same fate that Joker would suffer on this ribbon, with a similar set of tools.

Tim Burton didn’t like Prince’s songs

Once everything is done and has been enjoyed, it may seem like everything was connected and glued to perfection, but for the director of the film they did not finish some of the songs that were used. While Partyman and Trust were two that Burton wanted to appear, it seems that the musician prepared some more that the studio welcomed, while the director does not. Basically Burton claimed that he didn’t think they fit in well with the rest of the movie, just the ones that he had specifiedbut in the end they stayed.

The trailer for the film came due to public pressure

For these times, the fact that several trailers come out before the movie is seen It’s pretty normal, but it didn’t always have to be that way. In this Batman movie, many fans did not agree with the choice of Michael Keaton, since the actor came from performing many comedies and they believed that he would not hit. Adam West’s version had a sour taste at the time and they wanted something more serious, so to convince them, the studio released an unfinished and messy trailer for the film. It failed to gain wide acceptance, due to its mistakes and poor quality, but at least he didn’t look so bad anymore.

What other details of Michael Keaton’s Batman do you remember?

As can be seen, no matter how more than 30 years have passed Since it was released, people are still talking about everything that this film meant and there is no doubt that it had an impact. Even if we don’t believe it that environment that marked Tim Burton, in addition to the performances of its actors did a lot of good to the character of Batman, since they meant a more than worthy return to the cinema. then they came some deliveries in the 90s that did some damagebut the truth is that this was a good way to win back the public.

The next day 17 will be the well-known Batman Day and surely many of you want to celebrate it in some way. We encourage you to take a look at the film with these details in mind and try to find some references or elements that you know and that you think we have forgotten. The truth is that it is always interesting to remember old successes with other points of view, so if you want you have it on HBO Max.