4 reasons why the ‘super peso’ has not lost against the dollar, according to Enrique Quintana – El Financiero

Enrique Quintana, editorial general director of El Financiero, considers that the price of the dollar against the peso has remained “relatively stable”, despite the context of inflation that Mexico is experiencing and the world economic situation around the COVID pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

During his participation in the EF Meet Point Virtual: Outlook for the Mexican Economythe journalist explained that the peso currently has a “surprisingly stable” rate against the dollar, which is why some specialists have even called the Mexican currency a “super peso” because it has not fallen against the US currency.

Although before the pandemic the cost of the dollar was managed at 20 pesos and even below, after the closure of activities due to the health emergency, the peso lost and was placed at almost 25 units per dollar.

However, the situation managed to stabilize, and today it is even an “achievable” goal, according to Enrique Quintana, that by 2023 the price of the US currency will remain at 20.6 pesos, according to the Bank of Mexico’s forecast included in the Economic Package 2023, launched last week.

the columnist of The financial explained that there are a number of reasons why the peso has remained against the dollar, despite the global situation.

4 reasons why the ‘super peso’ remains against the dollar

Differential in interest rates between Mexico and the United States: This factor “attracts resources to be invested in financial assets in pesos,” according to the journalist. This is due to the fact that Mexico can offer returns of up to 10 percent for investments, which makes the country and the currency attractive.

Record income from exports: Mexico may have a collection of up to 500 billion dollars this year, according to Enrique Quintana, so “the currency is strengthened.”

Record income from remittances: Around 55 billion dollars received in 2022 that “take the pressure off” against the dollar, according to the editorial director of El Financiero.

Foreign direct investment of more than 40 billion dollars due to the effect of Nearshoring.

If these factors continue, it is possible that Mexico will continue with prices between 20 and 21 pesos per dollar, and as long as an imbalance does not occur, everything will continue by the same metric, according to Enrique Quintana.