10 films that marked the career of Glenn Close



Close is one of the leading figures in Hollywood and has earned her name as one of the most respected actresses in the industry.



The legendary actress has received eight Oscar nominations, three Emmys, three Tonys and three Golden Globes.



In Uppers we review some of the films that have marked the career of the actress

Glenn Close She is an American actress, producer, and performer who is widely regarded as one of the best actresses of her generation. Close has received numerous awards and accolades, including three Emmys, three Tonys, and three Golden Globes, among others. Additionally, she has been nominated eight times for an Oscar, holding the record for the most nominations without a win for an actress. In 2016, Close was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, and in 2019, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Her career as an actress began in the theater, also appearing in several telefilms since the mid-1970s.. His leap to stardom came when he played Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction (1987), a film by Adrian Lyne with Michael Douglas as his partner. She was nominated for an Oscar for best leading actress for her performance, a fact that was repeated for Dangerous Liaisons (1988). Here are her top ten movie roles, ranked, as proof that she’s a true legend!

Fatal Attraction (1987)

No one has looked at a pet rabbit the same way since this quintessential ’80s erotic thriller, in which Close plays rabbit-killing stalker Alex Forrest, who becomes obsessed with a lover after their brief fling.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

In this delightfully witty period dramabased on a 1985 play based on a 1782 novel, Close plays the calculating Marquise de Merteuil, who has a bad habit of moving her friends and enemies like chess pieces.

Damages (2007–12)

Years before movie actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Winslet and Nicole Kidman began exploring prestige television, Glenn Close led the way with his roles in the police drama The Shield (for which she received an Emmy Award nomination) and this legal thriller, in which she played ruthless New York litigator Patty Hewes.

The Good Wife (2017)

A narrative has developed in recent years of Close as the never-winning Oscar nominee—the Susan Lucci of the big screen—and this time around, she seemed finally poised to score a win for this emotionally resonant role. Close stars as Joan Archer, the dutiful wife of a celebrity who has just received the Nobel Prize for Literature.. But it turns out that she may have had a bigger role in the writing of her novels than anyone (including her children) knows.

101 Dalmatians (1996)

Years before Disney got into its frenzy of making live-action remakes, the studio released this beloved adaptation of its 1961 animated classic, in which Close played a fiercely funny Cruella de Vil. The acting was the definition of hype, Complete with the three-time award winner’s signature black and white hairstyle and costume

Albert Nobbs (2011)

Close earned his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for his lead role as a 19th-century Dublin hotel butler., Albert Nobbs, who is not what she seems: In reality, she is a woman who has lived and worked as a man for decades to ensure her economic security. The film was based on a novel by George Moore that may have been inspired by a real person and was later adapted into a play, for which Close won the Obie Award for Best Actress in 1982.

The World According to Garp (1982)

After receiving acclaim on Broadway for his Tony Award-nominated role in the musical Barnum, Close made her big screen debut in this adaptation of John Irving’s 1978 novel. She plays Jenny Fields, a World War II nurse turned feminist writer and Garp’s single mother.

Reunion (1983)

The year 1984 was a big one for Close, who won the first of three Tony Awards for The Real Thing and was nominated for both an Emmy Award for Something About Amelia and an Oscar for The Big Chill. The comedy-drama that defined a generation, in which a group of college classmates reunite after 15 years for a friend’s funeral, is perhaps best remembered for its dance scene in which they clean the kitchen to the beat. of Ain’t Too Proud to Beg. Close played hostess and maternal doctor, Sarah Cooper.and was the only cast member to earn an Oscar nomination.

Behind the news (1994)

Ron Howard and Glenn Close would later meet for the polarizing Hillbilly Elegy, but they collaborated on this one first. highly underrated workplace comedy about the inner workings of a fictional tabloid called The New York Sun.

One Step Forward (1995)