Zendaya: “Tom Holland is the first person I contacted after winning the Emmy”

Tom Holland he may not have been physically with his girlfriend on his night out Emmybut she was definitely the first person to whom Zendaya wrote a message, according to what the actress herself revealed to E! News during an interview related to her recent victory.

Zendaya was asked to reveal the name of the first person she wrote to after becoming the youngest person ever to win two Emmys and the first black woman ever to win the Best Lead Actress award twice in one. drama series, thanks to her performance as Rue in Euphoria.

“Who did I contact as soon as I learned I had won? Well, I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there with me“, explained the star.”She is here tonight, which is very special. So I wrote to my boyfriend“The actress and Tom have been very open lately about whether they are dating, but have more than understandably decided not to reveal any intimate details.

During a GQ interview last year, Zendaya Coleman confessed that she doesn’t understand the public’s interest in their romance: “It was quite strange, confusing and invasive. We feel the same way about this: when you really love and care about someone, some moments you wish were yours alone … I think loving someone is a sacred thing, a special thing. ”