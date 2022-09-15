WWE belt design would change for Triple H

Although it seemed that Triple H no longer had any more changes in the bag for WWE, he recently surprised with the end of NXT 2.0 and a new stage in the company’s development brand that will debut next week, already with a new logo and even with the remembered colors gold and black.

Now, it has been known that Hunter would be working on modify some championships within the company, specifically, the championship belts at the couples levelfor both women and men.

The information comes from custom belt maker @BeltFanDanwho in the past has managed to reveal exclusives, as he is a man dedicated to doing business with the sale of titles to fans and also a collector, so he knows several people, including those who make the official WWE belts.

New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women’s tag style on colored straps. Women’s belts getting colored back soon. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) September 13, 2022

«The new WWE team belts are described to me as the currently existing design, double plated, black strap and featuring a large stacked WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD belts that were never used for women, whose style has the straps of pain. Coming soon, women’s belts will receive color reinforcements»

for now It’s unclear when these new championship straps will debut, but it’s certainly pretty interesting. For now, there are no plans for a disunification of the title in men, because even recently, The Bloodline added a new gold to its ranks, so The Usos should continue to reign and show their power in the WWE team division .