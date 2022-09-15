With a new Google Maps function you can save gasoline

Google could help save gas with Maps. | Photo: Internet.

save gas from the hand of Google is already a reality and this technology could soon be available in Mexico, thanks to its new “ecological routes” tool.

The new tool of “ecological routes” of Google Maps works, it allows drivers who use the navigator to have the possibility of choosing a route in which fuel or energy consumption, in the case of electric vehicles, is lower.

Is new tool is available from October 2021 in United Statesand in 2022 it was launched in some European countries, so it is expected that It will soon be available in Mexico.

How do the “ecological routes” of Google Maps work to save gasoline?

The “ecological routes” They work thanks to the fact that Google Maps shows estimates of fuel or energy consumption on some routes depending on the type of vehicle engine.

To choose the most fuel efficient route, Maps takes into account fuel or energy consumption, as well as factors such as real-time traffic and road conditions, to choose the best route. In this way, in addition to showing the fastest route, it will also show the most efficient one, even if both do not coincide.

Thus, the greater the fuel or energy savings of the route, the lower the consumption and less will be the car’s CO2 emissions.

How to access the routes to save gasoline from Google Maps?

When the “ecological routes” of Google Maps are available in Mexicousers of this GPS navigator will be able to access them by following these steps:

On your mobile device, open the Google Maps app touch your profile picture or initial Click on “Settings” Choose “Navigation settings“ scroll to “Route Options” To turn eco routes on or off, tap “ Prioritize fuel efficient routes “.

“. To choose the type of motor, touch “ motorcycle type “.

“. Select the “engine type”

touch Done.

The new Google Maps “ecological routes” can be activated and deactivated depending on the driver’s preferences, however, when you disable this feature, Google will still display fuel or energy consumption estimates (depending on engine type) and a green sheet.

Google considers three types of vehicles to suggest the best fuel-efficient route or energy, these are: