Will Smith in Ecuador: the actor shared with a Huaorani community in Yasuní | People | Entertainment

The visit of the American actor Will Smith to Ecuador continues for the recording of the documentary welcome to earthfor National Geographic. On this occasion he was in the Huaorani community Bamenolocated in the Yasuní National Park.

In a video, with a combination of images, circulating on social media, Smith is seen together with people from the community. “This is what the prince of Rap @willsmith looks like in the most biodiverse jungle in Ecuador #Yasuní, together with the beautiful community of Bameno,” they wrote in the @waoraniexpeditions account.

Will Smith visits Alausí, in Ecuador, to record a NatGeo documentary; he looks at the photos he took with the inhabitants

According to the publication, the 53-year-old actor spent four days in the Bameno community, where content was recorded for the production. “During that time he enjoyed the hospitality of the people Waorani in the midst of the spirits of nature that care for our reserve”, they indicated.

In the images, the actor has a crown on his head, a present that was given to him. the publication Waorani knowledge and Yasuní National Park: plants, health and well-being in the Ecuadorian Amazon (2012), from the Ministry of the Environment, explains that during the festivities the members of the community wear “crowns on their heads; painting of boyökakawe (annatto) on the face; necklaces on the body; plant and feather bracelets on the arms and very colorful earrings on the ears”.

Flowers and souvenirs from Alausí, among the gifts that Will Smith receives during his visit to Ecuador to record a NatGeo documentary

To decorate the heads they use the flowers of the plant namotaki. “We like to use the flowers in the form of a crown to decorate our heads during the holidays, because they smell like cologne and it’s like a perfume that we like very much,” they point out.

“Two other jobs that this plant has are linked to its aroma. One is when we sow kene; wearing the flower crown when harvesting, it has a pleasant smell. And another is at parties, as a gift from the boys, who deliver a pot full of inflorescences to the girls”, they add.

Since the end of August, the American has been in Ecuador recording for the documentarywhich is scheduled to be released next year. (AND)