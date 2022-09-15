why doesn’t the prosecutor believe her?

Not trusting the spontaneity of the gesture, a prosecutor and the judges did not believe a woman who wanted to retract the complaint previously filed against her abusive husband and still condemned him. It is, in fact, a very common process among women victims of abuse, which however does not cancel or annul the crimes previously committed.

It happens not infrequently that a woman victim of violence by the hand of the partner denounces the latter and then retracts the version of the facts e withdraw the complaint. When this happens, the charges usually drop and the defendant’s criminal record remains immaculate. Usually, because in a court of Turin things went very differently. Faced with a similar request from a woman who in 2020 had found the courage di report her husband for abuse inflicted on her, the Prosecutor and judges however, they decided to proceed with condemn the mannot believing in the authenticity of the gesture, most likely induced by fears, feelings of guilt or, worse, threats of retaliation.

After years of violence, a woman retracts the complaint against her husband

Slaps, blows, torn hair: this is what a woman had to endure for years at the hands of the abusive husband. Each hint of a quarrel followed mistreatment unheard of, even in the presence of children. For this reason, to the nth manifestation of violencethe woman finally found the courage to report her husband to the authorities. Was the end of 2020how does it let us know The Republic, and from then on it is necessary to wait two years for a trial to condemn the conduct of the man. However, in the 2021the couple comes back to live together and, during the probative incident, the woman retracted the version returned earliermaking excuses like “I did not speak Italian well, it may be that I was misunderstood by the police”And asking to withdraw the complaint only a few months earlier.

The rule of the code that allowed the man to be condemned in any case

However, the justifications given by the woman to have the denunciation in her husband’s name dropped served little purpose. The pm ei judges who have dealt with the case have, in fact, decided to still condemn the man to 4 years in prison, having reason to believe that the request made by the woman was anything but spontaneous. Thus, as she explains in detail The Republicleaning on one rule of the Code of Criminal Procedure which is used only rarely, the prosecutor took into consideration only the statements made in the investigation and not those provided during the process. It is not always possible to resort to this solution, but only in certain cases, or “when there are concrete elements to believe that the witness has been subjected to violence, threat, offer or promise of money or other benefits, so that false”. To make the judges and the prosecutor turn up their noses not only the fact that the victim had returned to live with her husband again, but also the threats received by the woman from the sister-in-law following the complaint.

Withdrawn complaints: happens 3 times out of 10

As also evidenced by Republicthe behavior of the woman in question is not anomalous but recurs in the 30 percent of court cases of this nature. Regarding the reasons that are hidden behind this trend, it always is Republic to shed light, questioning Anna Ronfani, vice president of Telefono Rosa, which explains that the phenomenon “happens because the result of family pressure or the suspect, are put in place threats or counterparts to get a more favorable version of the victim, above all in the feared interest of the children. Sometimes reconciliation is only apparent and the perpetrator who promised never to do it again, it then re-proposes the violent conduct“. On the other hand, the vice president points out that “the length of trial times, the unnerving waiting for a definition, can contribute to reversing“. Furthermore, unfortunately often women who report violent partners are not adequately protected nor supported and, especially in cases where the victim is not economically autonomous “It can more easily yield to threats or hopes of change”.