Who will be the coaches of the 22nd season of The Voice USA 2022?

The twenty-second edition of the famous American reality show will begin on September 19 and will have two new coaches.

After a long wait, The Voice USA will return to screens September 19, 2022. This will be the twenty-second season of the American reality show where the coaches form their team of artists through blind auditions.

Who are the coaches of The Voice USA 2022?

This installment will have JohnLegend, GwenStefani, Camila hair and BlakeShelton as coaches, while Carson Daly will be the presenter. Regarding the last season, two coaches left the program: Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson.

Why did Kelly Clarkson leave The Voice?

Talk show host and music superstar Kelly Clarkson made the decision to take a summer off to relax with her kids. “I hadn’t had a minute off and obviously it’s been a rough couple of years so it was really important for me to unplug,” she began explaining the 40-year-old. The filming of The Voice USA 2022 was during the summer and, therefore, taking the summer off made him have to make the decision not to participate in the 22nd season of the program.

The Voice USA 2022: Official Preview