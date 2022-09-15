Where is the letter “F”? Beat 80% who have failed the visual challenge in 9 seconds – Teach me about Science

The next riddle visual is a fantastic way to exercise the brain, it will allow you to spend a pleasant moment free of tension and stress. Because it is not only important to exercise the legs and arms but also the brain which is one of the most important organs of the human body, thanks to it you can control movements, speak, feel emotions and remember events.

For this reason, keeping the mind stimulated and relaxed is a great way to feel fulfilled, and activating the brain with the help of visual puzzles can be a great way to stop cognitive decline and the onset of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. , although they must be complemented with other educational and stimulating games such as board games.

These results can be noticed in a short or long term, so it is recommended to exercise the brain with visual, logical or mathematical puzzles on a daily basis. If you want to train your mind in a fun way, improve your reasoning ability and boost your visual speed, you can start with the following challenge, which is an enigma on social networks.

Look for the solution to the next challenge and be careful not to spoil your training. The image created by the team of cool guru shows us a spreadsheet with the letter “AND”if you are observant enough and pay attention from the first second you will notice that there is a letter that does not belong there, your mission is to find it.

LOCATE THE LETTER “F” IN LESS THAN 9 SECONDS

Clever!

After exercising your mind in a fabulous way, we have reached the end and it is time to reveal where the different letter is located.

HERE FOUND THE LETTER “F”

Look at the following spreadsheet to know the solution to this current visual puzzle.