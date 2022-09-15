WhatsApp: should I force close the application before sleeping? | SPORT-PLAY

The mobiles Android They have a system to “force close” applications in case it crashes or stops working normally. It will also be necessary to follow this procedure in case an app permanently crashes from the configuration section of your cell phone. This occurs frequently in WhatsApp, however, the aforementioned option not only serves to restart the messaging platform, but it will also help you avoid appearing online when you are not even using the application. Take note.

Surely on more than one occasion your friends or partner have caused you a problem because they have seen you online at dawn after entering your chat WhatsApp, something that is not true. Why do you appear connected? Simple, because the backups are made daily at 2:00 am, and if you leave the app open in the background, it will continue to run processes even though you are not using it.

The connectivity status can last approximately 15 to 30 seconds, although in some cases it exceeds up to a minute. How to avoid following online? According to the information disseminated by the technological portal Fayerwayeryou have to “force close” WhatsApp every night, it is the only way to close all processes of the Meta application.

HOW TO FORCE CLOSE WHATSAPP

First, go to “Settings” Android you locate it with the icon of a cogwheel or gear.

you locate it with the icon of a cogwheel or gear. Now, click on the section that says “Applications”.

Here you will see all the apps that you have installed on your cell phone. Accede to WhatsApp .

. The next step is to click on the option called “force close”, which is in the lower right corner.

Finally, the device will warn you that forcing an app to stop can generate errors, click “Accept”.

Done, this way you will no longer appear online when WhatsApp makes a backup at 2 or 3 in the morning.

THE STEPS TO SEND AUDIOS WITH THE VOICE OF LUISITO COMUNICA

From your cell phone, PC, laptop or tablet, open the browser of your choice, it can be Google Chrome, Safari, Opera, etc.

In the address bar type www.fakeyou.com and hit search to access the page (you do not need to register).

and hit search to access the page (you do not need to register). Some fields will appear that you must fill in, choose the language (Spanish) and the voice of the character, in this case that of “Luisito Comunica”

Further down, in the text box write everything you want to convert to audio with the voice of “Luisito”.

Then click on “talk”.

Wait for Fakeyou to finish the conversion process.

Finally, play your voice memo, if you like it, download it and share it with your contacts on WhatsApp.

HOW TO KNOW THE TIMES A CONTACT HAS SEEN MY WHATSAPP STATES

Once the plus version is installed, open the app and register your phone number as in WhatsApp official.

official. Then it’s a matter of posting a status and going to the “Status” > “My Status” tab.

Here, tap on the eye icon at the bottom to see all the contacts who have viewed your stories.

Finally, click on the check button that appears next to each person to see the number of times they have opened your status.

