What is it to be “firewood”? The new preference among young people

With the arrival of autumn and the different styles that have characterized men for years on social networks, a new preference among young people call “firewood“. Although it is something that has existed for years and has become present every year, until now it has managed to have more strength.

According to María Pilar Úcar Ventura, doctor in Educational Sciences, graduate in Hispanic Philology and professor of the Spanish Language at the Comillas Pontifical University in Madrid, this type of “exciting” word is not recognized by the Royal Spanish Academy, as well as others words like sapiosexual or demisexual; for which it is important to give them visibility since they help to identify, classify and group a large part of the community.

What is it to be “firewood”?

According to Úcar, a person with the firewood preference is one who enjoys having a lumberjack aspect, that is, those like those men who have an abundant beard and a physique that would allow them to drill large trees.

Usually this type of men or women opt for a carefree style, they are tall and have a stocky body, they are also characterized by wearing checkered shirts made of wool. For a time this was a very characteristic style of the so-called “hipsters”, however over the years they separated from each other.

As María Pilar mentions, this new style preference is born from a language in social networks which seeks to reflect the psychological need to mark the personality in front of other people.

Some celebrities have even become part of the new preference by adapting the style to their way of life, one of the first was the lead singer of the band Bon Iver named Justin Vermon.

Other recognized characters who are an example of being firewood are Ryan Gosling and Hugh Jackman.