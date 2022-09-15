Wanted: Dead trailer for the Tokyo Game Show with eighties music and action without limits

Wanted: Dead It was announced at the Tokyo Game Show last year, and in this edition they have shared another trailer, since its launch is near.on February 14, 2023. And if you like action games, you can’t miss it.

This work by Soleil, a group of former Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive developers, offers a mixture of melee combat with katanas and shooting, which we have described as a mix between the choreography and violence of John Wick and Metal Gear Rising (there are also robots).

VIDEO Wanted: Dead – Official Gameplay Trailer (4K) | TGS 2022

Does Tom Cruise appear in the new Wanted: Dead trailer?

Look at minute 1:01 of the trailer. Isn’t that over there Nailed Tom Cruise (or a younger version of Tom Cruise)?

It’s surely no coincidence that one of the enemies looks so much like the Top Gun actor, as the game will be very cinematic in action, like a B-movie that will even include anime sections and live-action videos, according to the developer. trailer.

The bulk of the game will be hack ‘n’ slash action in the third person, using edged weapons and all kinds of firearms, which we can combine in more than 50 brutal “finishers”. Among them, include beheadings.

Wanted: Dead tells the story of Hannah Stone, an elite police force in Hong Kong in charge of uncovering a conspiracy, in a cyberpunk version of Hong Kong in which we fight against bionically augmented mercenaries.

Wanted: Dead showed its latest trailer just recently, at Gamescom. We invite you to see it, because it is a game that enters through the eyes, and that we will be able to play at the dawn of next year, on February 14, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.