Vin Diesel and the touching tribute to Paul Walker on the occasion of his birthday

Vin Diesel shares a touching tribute video on the occasion of the birthday of the late Paul Walkeralso celebrating the achievement of Fast Xthe tenth chapter of the long series, for the first time on schemes in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, a film that introduced the public to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Walker’s Brian O’Conner. The film then spawned a successful franchise that continues to this day, for the time being consisting of nine films in the main saga and a spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast and Furious 10officially titled Fast X, should hit theaters next spring. In addition to franchise regulars such as Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Ludacris, it has been confirmed that the film will have a host of exciting newcomers, including Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Daniela Melchior and Jason. Momoa, as the villain.

Paul Walker, pillar of the “automotive” franchise, passed away in 2013 following a car accident. He can be seen for the last time in the seventh film, although, according to the franchise’s canon, his character is still alive. In an exciting new video posted on Instagram, Diesel celebrates what would have been Walker’s 49th birthday. After sharing a touching story about how he and Paul provided help to Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake, the actor celebrates reaching the tenth film in the series. Fast & Furious saying: “Finally we did it. We have finally made Fast 10 as we promised many years ago you and I “.