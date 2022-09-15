Venice 2022 hair trends: inspirations from the stars

Also this year the beauty trends launched on the red carpet of Venice 2022 are many, even more if you think about the hair trend. The stars have dusted off the charm of elegant ponytails, just as they have given new life to chignons, wet looks and vintage bob cuts.

How much beauty to the Venice Film Festival 2022 and above all how much inspiration. Side beauty, celebrities have chosen to play it all on the red carpet, accompanying designer clothes with hairstyles to emulate without fail. And in the meantime they also set trends with glamorous haircuts and folds perfect for big occasions but also as protagonists of the upcoming Autumn. Between hair trends most popular of this 79th edition does not go unnoticed that of vintage bob cut.

It proves it Sydney Chandler, very elegant with her slightly wavy short cut with a retro allure and well-defined fringe that wraps around the forehead. As well as Florence Pughon the red carpet for Don’t Worry Darling who gave great satisfaction to beauty addicts with her vintage bob with side tuft. But the Autumn also approves the lengths as they have already anticipated stars like Monica Bellucci, Olivia Wilde, Sadie Sink, Penelope Cruz And Barbara Palvin which have enhanced the length with a smooth and curly fold according to preference.

Venice 2022, the hair trends to keep an eye on

Between trends most popular on the red carpet of Venice 2022 certainly stands out the return of wet look, often exploited by stars on the red carpet. Very useful for any length and easily modeled, the look wet look it is also perfect to replicate for any occasion as it demonstrates Isabeli Fontana with her wet pixie cut. Or how Gaia, which has completely absorbed its essence. Also to be exploited for a crop, such as the micro tail of Benedetta Porcaroli.

Another evergreen trend is the chignon, eternal protagonist of the red carpet and used in a different way (and in different heights). Among the most glamorous, the intertwined one of Tessa Thompsonwhich is sculptural and plays in height. Elodie instead it mixes the elements and proposes a high, rigid, wet-effect chignon that enhances the total black theme even more.

Paola Turani aim for a comb effect chignon that crushes and leaves some free tufts to accompany the look. Cate Blanchett instead it enhances it with a voluminous tuft pulled upwards.

Hair accessories that set the trend

Talking about Barbara Palvin, the model has well thought of reviving her minimal look with a hair accessory destined to set trends. She accompanied her wavy brown hair with a floral headband, composed of gold flowers, which recall the brightness of the dress. And she is not the only star who has chosen a glamorous accessory for her hair. On the red carpet of Venice 2022, the stars also enhanced the support of the flakemini or maxi makes no difference, as they prove Sydney Sweeney And Stella Maxwell.

Elisabetta Gregoraci instead it relaunches the half-story with a high ponytail enhanced by a rhinestone-studded clip, ready to set trends. Another one hair trend is the one proposed by Annalisa who merges two into one: the power of bangs and color coppery, perfect for Autumn. The stars also appreciate the braiding on the red carpet, as demonstrated by Giulia De Lellis And Tessa Thompson.

And there are those who dare more by dusting off a trend that was also liked by Ariana Grande. Delia DuranAlex Belli’s partner, arrived in Venice 2022 proposing a bubble ponytail brightened by dim red.