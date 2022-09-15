Urusei Yatsura’s new anime dates its premiere with a new visual — Kudasai

On the official site for the new anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi, Urusei Yatsura (Those Obnoxious Aliens), a new promotional image for the project was released. The press release confirmed that the premiere is scheduled for next October 13 in Japanand it should be remembered that the series is confirmed with a total of 46 episodes, with the first half being broadcast continuously from the date mentioned.

Since its announcement it had already been reported that “will adapt selected stories from the manga and run for four quarters or a full year“. On the other hand, Takahashi published the original manga in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Sunday from the publisher Shogakukan between September 1978 and February 1987, compiling the work in thirty-four volumes. The manga inspired a 195-episode anime adaptation released in October 1981, a series of films, and a series of OVAs.

voice cast

The voice cast will also be different from the original adaptation produced in 1981, and is as follows:

Sumire Uesaka as Lum, replacing Fumi Hirano.

as Lum, replacing Fumi Hirano. Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi, replacing Toshio Furukawa.

as Ataru Moroboshi, replacing Toshio Furukawa. Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake.

as Shinobu Miyake. Mamoru Miyano as Shuutarou Mendou.

as Shuutarou Mendou. Wataru Takagi like Cherry.

like Cherry. Miyuki Sawashiro like Sakura.

Production team

Hideya Takahashi (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) Y Yasuhiro Kimura (2.43: Seiin Koukou Danshi Volley-bu) will be in charge of directing the series in the studios David Production .

(JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) Y (2.43: Seiin Koukou Danshi Volley-bu) will be in charge of directing the series in the studios . Yuuko Kakihara (Hataraku Saibo) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Hataraku Saibo) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Naoyuki Asano (Eizouken ni wa Te wo Dasu na!) is in charge of character design and animation direction.

Synopsis for Urusei Yatsura

There’s not much to write home about the lascivious Ataru Moroboshi, but his extraordinary bad luck sticks out like horns on an alien’s head. When Earth is threatened by a fleet of alien invaders known as the Oni, Ataru is selected to represent humanity in a duel against one of their number. For Ataru it is a stroke of luck that the duel is actually a game of tag, and that his opponent is Lum, daughter of the leader of the Oni, who puts her personal dignity before victory, as Ataru discovers when seizing the upper part. of Lum’s bikini and, with it, of victory.

Misfortune strikes again, however, when Lum mistakes Ataru’s promise to marry his girlfriend, Shinobu Miyake, for a desire to marry Lum herself, and decides that she quite likes the idea. Using her influence as an alien princess, she moves in with him. Forced to deal with the consequences of his womanizing ways, Ataru must balance his crumbling relationship with Shinobu while keeping Lum happy, all while he flirts with every woman he meets.

