UACH advisers arrive to elect the director of Law and Medicine – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

This afternoon the university advisers from the highest house of studies began to arrive, who will be participating in the session of the University Council to elect the new director of the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Medicine.

Precisely among those who were observed arriving was the lawyer César Gutiérrez, who is shaping up to be the next director of the Law School; as well as Dr. René Núñez Bautista, leader in the election for the direction of the Faculty of Medicine.

The list of doctors seeking the direction of the Faculty of Medicine is made up of: René Núñez Bautista, Eliseo de la Rosa Ríos and Víctor Manuel Lagos. The candidates who sought the direction of the Faculty of Law were César Gutiérrez Aguirre, Reyes Humberto de las Casas, Lilia Durán and Alfonso Valdez, however by unanimous decision students and teachers voted for César Gutiérrez.

Due to the above, the Faculties of Medicine and Law would be the first to elect their next director for the period 2022-2028, of the 15 academic units that make up the Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

This day the internal election is held in the Faculty of Engineering, where students and teachers during the day from 09:00 to 19:00 hrs. cast their vote for one of the three lists of engineering candidates.

Also today, a demonstration was held in the morning and at noon by students and teachers of the Faculty of Sciences of Physical Culture, against the way of choosing the unit list that was determined by the Last Monday, September 12, said demonstration began in the facilities of said faculty and ended in the rectory.

It will be in today’s session of the University Council where the next director of Law and director of Medicine will be elected, previously it had transpired that the head of the Faculty of Accounting and Administration would also be elected today, however only the election was scheduled of the faculties already mentioned.