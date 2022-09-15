Totti detailed how he discovered that they were unfaithful to him

Midtime Editorial

Much was applauded and recognized worldwide to Francesco Totti to remain his entire career with a single team because today it is difficult to know fidelity in soccer and he did so with the Romenevertheless, On the personal issue, they were unfaithful to him and that is why last July he announced his separation from Ilary Blasi. Due to everything that has been said, the former player decided to tell about what really happened in his love life.

To begin with, Totti admitted that in 2021 did not have a good time due to various circumstances and one of them was the marital crisis which spanned between March and April.

“The real crisis broke out between March and April of last year. But he had suffered for a long time. I have lived through a difficult period, first because I stopped playing and then came the death of my father from Covid. I also had a strong Covid for 15 days. Nevertheless, my wife, when I needed her most, was not”, He commented in a long interview for the medium Corriere della Sera.

Likewise, Totti indicated that several people from his close circle alerted him faced with this type of situation, so he decided to face it and when he looked at his wife’s cell phone he confirmed what he feared: that they were being unfaithful to him.

“I had never done it in twenty years, nor had she ever done it with me. But when I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I became suspicious. I looked at his cell phone. And I saw that there was a third person, who acted as an intermediary between Ilary and another. She would say something like: ‘See you at the hotel; no, it’s wiser of me”.

The future of Francesco Totti

The former member of Roma assured that he lived through very bad times, to the point of reaching a strong depression from which he is still coming out.

“There were rumors in the past. In her and in me. But they were actually rumours. Here, instead, there was the evidence. The facts. And that led me to depression. I couldn’t sleep anymore. I pretended nothing was wrong, but it wasn’t me anymore, it was someone else.”

Totti added that he will have to go to court because his now ex-wife Blasi took several valuables such as Rolex watches and emptied the safe deposit boxes, however and despite this, he stated that tYou will have to learn to live with Blasi for the good of your children.