This is the X-15, the manned aircraft that has flown faster and higher than any other in history

Anyone who has seen Tom Cruise’s latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick”, will remember how at the beginning the actor appears piloting a hypersonic plane and taking it to the maximum of its possibilities, reaching a speed of Mach 10, that is, ten times the speed of sound, about 12,347 kilometers per hour. That plane, the SR-72 Darkstar, is, as expected, an invention, a film license.

Related news

However, the one that was real is the SR-71, manufactured by the American Lockheed, which flew through the skies from December 22, 1964 until 1998, when it was withdrawn from service. It is, to date, the fastest aircraft in the world and was capable of flying at Mach 3.32, 3,540 km/h at 24,000 meters, three times the speed of sound.

But, to be exact, there has been an even faster aircraft, much faster in fact, although some consider it more like a rocket than an airplane. The North American X-15 it was actually a reusable rocket plane that was part of the X-series of experimental aircraft used by the USAF, NASA, and USN. To date, almost 25 years later, the X-15 still holds the speed record for a manned flight in the Earth’s atmosphere: en October 3, 1967, Air Force pilot William J. “Pete” Knight guided the X-15 to 100,000 feet and started it up, finally reaching Mach 6.7, or 7,274 kilometers per hour.





And it is that, the race to send a man to space was at its peak and the US Air Force did not understand that it was not them and NASA (the NACA at that time) who was in charge of said mission.

For this reason, to put the first human being in orbit, the X-15 was conceived, a fundamental and significant part of the history of aviation. Its purpose was to fly high and fast, subjecting pilots to the conditions future astronauts would face. It made the first manned flights to the limits of space and was the world’s first piloted aircraft to reach hypersonic speeds, or more than five times the speed of sound.

The X-15 was an important tool for spaceflight development in the 1960s, and pilots flying over 50 miles in altitude in the X-15 earned astronaut wings.

Three of these aircraft were built and made 199 flights between 1959 and 1968. The program was a joint project of the US Air Force, Navy and NASA, and four of its 12 pilots were Air Force officers. One pilot, USAF Maj. Michael J. Adams, was killed in an X-15 crash in 1967. Another X-15 pilot, Neil Armstrong, later became the first man to walk on the moon.

The X-15 at the United States Air Force Museum PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit)

The North American X-15 at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit) Photo by Eric Long, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (NASM2018-10037).

Like other rocket planes, the X-15 was launched in the air from a B-52 “mother ship” Stratofortress at about 45,000 feet. Once its powerful rocket ignited, the X-15 soared to the edge of the atmosphere, then skidded to land on a dry lake bed.. Typical flights lasted about 10 minutes.

The X-15 achieved several speed and altitude records in the early 1960s, reaching the edge of outer space (Kármán line) and obtaining information that would be used in the design of aircraft and spacecraft later.

Of all the X-15 missions, two flights by the same pilot also achieved FAI space flight qualification by passing the 100 km limit.

The fuselage was elongated and cylindrical, with rear fairings that gave it a flattened appearance and wedge-shaped dorsal and ventral fins. The retractable landing gear consisted of a nosewheel and two skids. The two XLR-11 engines of the initial model X-15A it provided 36 kN of thrust. The actual X-15 engine would be a single XLR-99 with a thrust force of 254 kN at sea level and 311 kN at maximum altitude.

Before 1958, USAF and NACA (later NASA) officials they discussed an orbiting X-15, designated the X-15B, which would be launched into space using a Navajo missile. The idea was scrapped when NASA was formed and Project Mercury was approved for manned spaceflight.

Even so, the X-15 kept going and its first flight was an unpowered test by Scott Crossfield on June 8, 1959, followed by the first powered flight on September 17. The first flight with the XLR-99 engine was made on November 15, 1960. The last flight took place on October 24, 1968.

You can still see two of these devices: one, the second of the three that were manufactured, in the National Museum of the United States Air Force (located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio); the second is in the National Air and Space Museum in Washington DC, while the third was lost in an accident in 1967, in which USAF test pilot Major Michael J. Adams was killed. In 2004 a monument was erected at the location where the cabin was found, near Randsburg.

The altitudes reached by the X-15 remained unsurpassed by a manned aircraft (354,200 feet, 107,960 meters altitude, on August 22, 1963), except for the Space Shuttle until the third SpaceShipOne flight in 2004, while the speeds and altitudes have been frequently exceeded in unmanned rockets like the Pegasus. The Boeing X-43 ramjet managed to approach Mach 10 on November 16, 2004 at an altitude of 29 km.

In any case, The X-15 still holds the speed record for a manned flight: no one has ever traveled faster inside the Earth’s atmosphere. The X-15 also holds the altitude record. On 13 separate occasions, the X-15 flew more than 80 kilometers high, thus crossing the official space threshold.