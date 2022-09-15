This is the X-15, the manned aircraft that has flown faster and higher than any other in history

Anyone who has seen Tom Cruise’s latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick”, will remember how at the beginning the actor appears piloting a hypersonic plane and taking it to the maximum of its possibilities, reaching a speed of Mach 10, that is, ten times the speed of sound, about 12,347 kilometers per hour. That plane, the SR-72 Darkstar, is, as expected, an invention, a film license.

However, the one that was real is the SR-71, manufactured by the American Lockheed, which flew through the skies from December 22, 1964 until 1998, when it was withdrawn from service. It is, to date, the fastest aircraft in the world and was capable of flying at Mach 3.32, 3,540 km/h at 24,000 meters, three times the speed of sound.

But, to be exact, there has been an even faster aircraft, much faster in fact, although some consider it more like a rocket than an airplane. The North American X-15 it was actually a reusable rocket plane that was part of the X-series of experimental aircraft used by the USAF, NASA, and USN. To date, almost 25 years later, the X-15 still holds the speed record for a manned flight in the Earth’s atmosphere: en October 3, 1967, Air Force pilot William J. “Pete” Knight guided the X-15 to 100,000 feet and started it up, finally reaching Mach 6.7, or 7,274 kilometers per hour.

