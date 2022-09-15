This is the reason Jennifer Lawrence didn’t finish high school

The events that take place during our childhood can mark the course of our lives forever. Fortunately, Jennifer Lawrence She always had the strength to deal with obstacles and family conflicts and left home when she was only 14 years old to dedicate herself exclusively to her acting career. It was a very difficult decision being so young, but her determination was worth it because today she is one of the most talented stars in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence is promoting his new movie, Causeways, At the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF), where he talked about his adolescence and the things that happened at home, it was there that he revealed that he never graduated from high school. The actress, who was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, convinced her parents to allow her to drop out of school at 14 and pursue acting, she told Entertainment Weekly.

