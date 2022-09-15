This is the reason Jennifer Lawrence didn’t finish high school

The events that take place during our childhood can mark the course of our lives forever. Fortunately, Jennifer Lawrence She always had the strength to deal with obstacles and family conflicts and left home when she was only 14 years old to dedicate herself exclusively to her acting career. It was a very difficult decision being so young, but her determination was worth it because today she is one of the most talented stars in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence is promoting his new movie, Causeways, At the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF), where he talked about his adolescence and the things that happened at home, it was there that he revealed that he never graduated from high school. The actress, who was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, convinced her parents to allow her to drop out of school at 14 and pursue acting, she told Entertainment Weekly.

The Hollywood star explained that his new thriller, Causeways, She was immediately drawn to it because she identified with the plot and the search for a sense of home.

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out of high school to pursue acting.

“I felt something in my gut when I read the script, that immediate feeling of ‘I have to do this’. I identify with that feeling of trying to find a home, to find a purpose”, said. And he added: “I left home when I was 14 years old. My relationship with my home was always very complicated.” on tape, Lawrence plays an American soldier who returns home to New Orleans after suffering a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan, reported Variety.

“She struggles to return to her everyday life with her mother while awaiting her eventual redeployment”Jennifer pointed out.

the protagonist of The Hunger Games She had previously spoken about the difficulties she faced at school as a child, as she always felt like she was born to act. After taking a short break from acting, the actress returned and has even gotten behind the camera to produce. The psychological drama that Jennifer Lawrence stars with Brian Tyree Henry, is one of the films arriving at TIFF this year.

Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway.

The film is the first project of the production company of Jennifer, Excellent Corpseand is directed by Lila Neugebauer. Although it focuses on acute post-traumatic stress, there are also elements of childhood trauma woven into the plot.