This is the house of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom – Revista Para Ti

Located in an exclusive gated community, it is valued at $15 million, has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and is packed with today’s luxuries. Shall we go inside?

The houses of celebrities never cease to amaze us. In this opportunity, we invite you to visit every corner of the fabulous mansion of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Although it is a super luxurious house, is full of ideas and good deco resources that we can all copy. So take note!

A long path full of vegetation leads to the artists’ property. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

This is the house of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Located in the exclusive Hidden Valley neighborhood, the singer-actor’s home is valued at $15 million and has 5,427 m2 on which a total of 5 bedrooms and 6 bathroomsamong other environments.

The house is described as one of the most private and special in the area according to the listing. It borders protected open land so it guarantees maximum security and privacy.

A wide gate with a lot of security opens to enter the property. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The two story mansion has dream exteriors full of vegetation of all kinds and offers unbeatable views of a lush forest.

The front door is also encouraged by splashes of color. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

A dainty tree house and mega infinity pool with spa complement the exteriors of the artists’ house.

The garden of the house has a tree house and is full of green. Divine! Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The house has a large infinity pool that opens to a lush forest full of vegetation. A dream!. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.



The interiors of the property surprise and fall in love at first sight. All environments stand out to follow a super modern aesthetic that is animated by brushstrokes in colors flashy and “bold”.

The main living room is characterized by having “bold” colors and following a classic aesthetic. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The main living room it has an imposing wall with moldings painted dark blue. In this environment with direct access to the outside, the notes of color are given by the different decorative objects such as books and textiles.

One of the living rooms of the artists’ house: it has a relaxation area with comfortable armchairs and a cabinet with appliances to make a coffee or have a very cool drink. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

another of the spaces chill out It has a wall library with different appliances to make a coffee or have a cool drink. They are accompanied by a set of armchairs with details in salmon color and three wooden coffee tables.

The main dining room also comes alive with splashes of color. It’s super original! Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Continuing with the tour we find the formal dining room that extends to an outdoor dining area.

In this very modern space, the imposing design table and purple chairs with gold details set the tone and become the star protagonists.

The fully equipped kitchen in all white with an “L” shaped island. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The spacious kitchen includes a pantry and a laundry room. Follow an aesthetic all white and is equipped with the latest in stainless steel appliances.

An “L” shaped island increases the functionality of the space and also acts as an “extra piece of furniture” to store different objects and kitchen utensils. Undoubtedly, it is about a mega aesthetic and functional sector.

A super original toilet on the ground floor. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Going up an imposing wooden staircase we find the second floor. The 5 bedrooms and some of the bathrooms are located there.

The master bedroom has splashes of color and is super stylish. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The Main bedroom It is one of the most beautiful rooms in the house. And it is that in addition to being super spacious and comfortable, it has a mini balcony with armchairs to contemplate the landscape.

The color palette is as warm as it is fresh, ideal for a rest space.

The en-suite bathroom has a steam shower and bathtub. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The bedroom shared by the artists has a suite bathroom with free-standing bathtub and steam shower. The marble countertops set the tone in this environment and combine perfectly with the floor with white and pink details. Divine!

Deco details full of colors on doors and walls. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The luxurious house also has a modern media room to watch movies with the family and even A gym super spacious with the latest equipment. They don’t lack anything!

The gym of the artists’ house. He does not lack anything! Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.