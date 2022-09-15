This is the exterior of Jennifer Aniston’s new mansion

A few days ago it was reported that the renowned actress Jennifer Aniston had paid $14.8 million for a country house in MontecitoCalifornia, which belonged to Oprah Winfrey.

This sale was made in negotiations outside the real estate market, so There are no photos with details of the interior; however, images of its exterior have now been released.

This is what the exterior of the new Jennifer Aniston / The Grosby Group property looks like

this residence was purchased by Winfrey in early 2021 for $10.5 million.so with what was received, an important profit of more than $4 million dollars is recorded.

This mansion is built on a 1.03 acre lot with several structures, among them is the main house that it has an extension of 4,320 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities.

On the outside, the extensive green areas, well-kept gardens and large trees that surround the Mediterranean-style main house stand out.

with this purchase Jennifer Aniston joins a privileged list of stars who own Montecito mansions, being Ellen DeGeneres the queen of the area for the multiple purchases and sales she has made in recent years. Also Oprah Winfrey herself has another large mansion in the area.

Other stars with properties in Montecito include Harry and Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe.

Currently Aniston’s primary residence is in Bel Air and it is a property valued at $20.97 million dollars. In recent years, the actress has invested in remodeling this residence, so it is not known if she wants to leave it to move to her new refuge in Montecito.

Aniston has previously lived in multiple mansions located in exclusive areas of California, an example is the Beverly Hills estate she shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt and for which they both paid $13.1 million in 2001.

