this is how the Liguilla and the Repechage would be played today

The Liguilla and the Repechage are slowly taking shape in this exciting Liga MX. America is the overall leader.

America He needed an important emotional boost ahead of the National Classic against Chivas next weekend. This Wednesday, the team commanded by Fernando Ortíz received Santos Laguna with the obligation to at least maintain first place in the general table of the MX League.

Despite the fact that Las Águilas were down on the scoreboard for a large part of the match, two goals in the minutes gave them the tie for 3 to 3. Although they lost their consecutive win streak, they maintained their lead in the standings and extended their unbeaten record.

Precisely the Coapa squad is about to secure its place in the direct classification to the League. Monterrey, Pachuca and Santos Laguna would be the other four classified today to the Quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande. The four teams only need to play two games in the regular phase.

For its part, Tigres, Toluca, Chivas de Guadalajara, Atlético de San Luis, León, Necaxa, Puebla and Juárez would be the ones who dispute the Repechage today, which will ultimately award four tickets to the Fiesta Grande.

This is how the Repechage would be played today

UANL Tigers (5) Juarez (12) Toluca (6) Puebla (11) chivas (7) Necaxa (10) Athletic of San Luis (8) Lion (9)

