this food is the 'king' of your healthy diet Queen Letizia turns 50: this food is the 'king' of her healthy diet Thursday, September 15, 2022 Looking at her athletic appearance, no one doubts the balanced diet that Queen Letizia has. This September 15 turns 50 with a splendid appearance. In addition to diet and yoga practice, there is an activity that sculpts his silhouette and especially his arms: climbing, which he practices in a climbing wall that he has installed in Zarzuela. What does Queen Letizia eat? Queen Letizia follow the Perricone diet guidelinesfrom which salmon and blue fish (sardines, tuna…) are great protagonists, due to their load of Omega 3. This diet triumphs among Hollywood celebrities: Uma Thurman or Eva Mendes are some of those who follow it. In addition to fish, he also takes chicken and meat, for their protein loadin healthy cooking. The seeds of chia, flax and sesame, the nuts, vegetables such as spinach or broccoli and olive oil are other bases of this diet. The eggs, legumes, kefir and natural yogurtare also part of their routines. The fruits, rich in fiber like pineapple, pears, apples, red fruits… And what the Perricone diet does not allow is the consumption of sugar and its derivatives, white flour (pizzas, pasta…), hydrogenated fats and alcohol. Three salmon recipes that Letizia would love Grilled Salmon with Brussels Sprouts and Pomegranate Grilled Salmon with Brussels Sprouts and Pomegranate Watch Salmon with crispy spinach Salmon with crispy spinach Watch Grilled salmon with mango sauce Grilled salmon with mango sauce Watch The birthday party will be private Letizia plans to celebrate a private party in the Prince's Pavilion, in Zarzuela, with her closest circle. The Royal House has only confirmed the official agenda. What I am sure you will do is blow out the 50 candles with a cake as succulent as this one, which adapts to the characteristics of your diet: