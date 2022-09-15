This Fabulous 256GB 5G Galaxy Just Dropped to Its Lowest Price Only in This Color

One of Samsung’s most beloved mid-range smartphones is more accessible than ever in its top version.

If they told us a couple of years ago that Samsung was going to eat Xiaomi’s toast in the mid-range, today we would call it crazy. But, indeed, the Korean manufacturer is taking over part of this price segment based on terminals such as the Galaxy A52s 5G that today falls to the 509 379 euros in its top version and only in black.

8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage await you in this beast with heart snapdragon. On the Samsung website we have it for 449 euros and on Amazon we have not even found it, they only sell the base version for 315 euros. Take home, IMHO, the most balanced Samsung of recent years at its lowest price.

Buy the Galaxy A52s 5G for 130 euros less and 256 GB

One of Samsung’s great bets in its Galaxy A family is this quite premium mid-range terminal in which decided to replace their Exynos processors in favor of Qualcomm’s latest, and well they did. In this Galaxy A52s 5G we have fantastic performance thanks to the 6nm Snapdragon 778G CPU that runs at 2.4 GHz and achieves crazy energy efficiency. Its graphics chip is the Adreno 642L, and this model on sale comes with 8GB RAM LPDDR4X and 256 GB of expandable internal memory with micro SD cards. His score in the Antutu test shoots up to 550,000 points.

It is a mid-range terminal, so its body is covered in plastic resistant to the passage of time and with IP67 certified against dust and water. Its body is 8.4 mm thick and 189 grams in weight, it is not very heavy despite having a large screen. impress your 6.5″ Full HD+ Amoled screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. We have a maximum brightness of 800 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Eye Care Display technology. On the screen we also have the fingerprint reader and the 32 MP front camera.

It is the most recommended mobile with Snapdragon 778G of the moment.

If you like photography and, above all, record videos in high resolution, with this you can do it with optical stabilizer (OIS) included. We have a quad rear camera with a Sony 64 MP main lens, 12 MP wide angle, 5 MP macro lens and 5 MP depth lens. All this with recording in 4K at 60 fps and slow motion at 120 fps. It’s a great main camera, works remarkably in all the sections and moments in which you are going to use the camera of a mobile.

The battery of this Galaxy A52s 5G is 4,500mAhbut thanks to the great work of the Snapdragon processor, we will have a autonomy of 2 days full of use. we also have a 25W fast charge that will give us life at certain times. And in the connectivity section, we have 5G, headphone port, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Dual SIM.

