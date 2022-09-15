They stole a car, fled from the police in the opposite direction and crashed a motorcycle

In a pursuit worthy of Fast and furiousin the last few hours three young people who had stolen a Renault Kangoo blue in the municipality of Saint Ferdinand.

The joint work between Tigre Operations Centers Y Saint Ferdinandand the intervention of the Police of the Province of Buenos Airesallowed the arrest of three young people who were placed at the disposal of the Justice.

In the images captured by the security cameras of the two municipalities in the northern area of ​​the province of Buenos Airesthe criminals are seen circulating with the stolen truck through busy streets and avenues, ignoring that they were being viewed by the monitoring operators.

Everything changed when the criminals became aware of the presence of the police mobiles and began the attempt drain. During the dizzying chase, the burglars They drove the wrong way and hit a motorcyclist who, fortunately, did not receive wounds of consideration.

During the flight, a cell phone citizen protection, crashed twice the van in which the criminals were without being able to stop them. The end of the shocking scene occurred when the escapees took a street in the opposite direction and found themselves with no way out.

The police officers rushed the kangoo while the driver managed to get out and run between the vehicles until he was finally apprehended by other agents who responded to the call.

As a result of the operation that ended in the area of General Pachecogame of Tigerin addition to the three detained subjects, a r was kidnappedrevolver 38 special with 5 ammunition. In the fact intervenes the UFI of San Fernando.