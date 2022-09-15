These celebrities raise the name of Mexico in Hollywood

Mexico City.- Getting to work in the big Hollywood productions is not easy, much less successfully making your way to industry recognition, therefore, today, September 15, it is worth recognizing the work of a group of actresses and actors who, thanks to their talent are raising the name of Mexico in the mecca of cinema and internationally.

In the new generation of Mexican talent that is in “the major leagues” is the Monterrey actress Melissa Barrera, who has had a leading role in the films “In The Heights” and in “Scream 5”.

In addition, he will soon appear in “Carmen” and “Scream 6”. On Netflix she stars in the series “Keep Breathing”, one of the most watched in the world.

Xóchitl Gómez, who is Mexican-American, played “América Chávez” in the film “Doctor Strange”, with which she recently joined Marvel and captured the attention of the whole world.

Eiza González, from Mexico City, has stood out on Hollywood screens in films such as “Fast and Furious”, “Bloodshot”, “Godzilla vs King Kong”, “Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you”, she will also be seen in the biopic of María Félix, where she will also be a producer.

Luis Gerardo Méndez, originally from Aguascalientes, is also shining in Hollywood, as he recently worked alongside Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in “Time for Me” and had a leading role in “Half Brothers” alongside Connor Del Rio.

Tenoch Huerta has also given something to talk about, as he will give life to the superhero “Namor” in the next installment of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Diego Boneta has also participated in different Hollywood movies such as “Terminator: Dark Fate” and there are more to be released.

They opened the doors…

Salma Hayek

Without a doubt, she is the most famous Mexican in the international film industry.

Gael Garcia

His name is in big productions and continues to rise.

Eugenio Derbez

It began with supporting roles and now stands out in award-winning films.

diego moon

More and more Hollywood movies in which he appears. He is highly sought after.

adriana barraza

He caught the attention of the whole world for his performance in “Babe”.