The test that confirms that Jennifer Garner, ex of Ben Affleck, is going to marry again

The double wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken the covers of the media around the world in recent months, leaving aside the news that there may be of the ex-partners of both. The Batman actor, for example, remarried after his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

A couple of days ago, some photos of Jennifer Garner emerged, which were taken in Pacific Palisades, California and that have fueled the buzz of a marriage at the door. In the images you can see Seraphina’s mother, Violet and Samuel Affleck, wearing a short jumpsuit, tennis shoes and without a drop of makeup to do some shopping next to her boyfriend, John C. Miller.

Jennifer Garner would have hinted that she is close to getting married.

The photos of Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, with whom they have had a fractional affair since 2018, were taken in front of a commercial establishment in Pacific Palisades during the couple’s outing. The news of an engagement would not be surprising considering that according to US Weekly magazine, in January 2020 the CEO of CaliGroup would have told a source that he “very much wanted” to marry Garner.

For things in life Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner they have found love again and to bet on sealing it in front of the altar. According to multiple sources Miller was previously married and had two children, Caroline and Campbell. In this way the family of the couple of actors could grow legally.

Jennifer Garner bet on love again in 2021.

John Miller is known to have graduated from the prestigious Stanford University in California and their separation occurred approximately at the same time as his divorce. garner with Ben Affleck.