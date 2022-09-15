“The team is here to fight face to face”

Christian Calderon He confessed that they did not expect that result against Tigres, however this served as a learning experience prior to the league. Furthermore, he highlighted that Guadalajara He is here to fight against the leaders of the tournament and that they should not be taken as victims.

“I think it was a result that was not expected, a result that obviously we did not want to happen at this point in the tournament, but as they say in the dressing room, it happened just before the league and I think it is learning that leaves us this result against tigers, which we know is not an easy team. It was not an easy job to get the three points from Tigres, but the job was done and I saw a good performance from the team, almost perfect, I could almost tell you,” Calderón said.

Before this defeat, Chivas accumulated seven games without losing, so for the ‘Chicote’ they should not take them as victims in the next commitments: “Despite the results we had, always Chivas They saw him as a victim or have seen him as a victim in recent seasons. We know that this is not the case, we have also achieved good results in difficult stadiums against difficult teams and I think the team has been holding on very well, the team has been accommodating to the indications of the coaching staff and I think we arrived in the best time for this Classic“.

Finally, the rojiblanco defender stressed that the Flock is ready to compete against anyone despite the negative results they have had: “I think we have already seen that Chivas can fight any team one on one. We know it is not easy and there are complicated games, but in the end Chivas works for that, Chivas works to win, we have had bad results that obviously we turn the page and think about what is to come, we think about what is to come, today It’s America and well you have to think about winning the America“.

