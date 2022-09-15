The Super Mario movie reaffirms its premiere in spring 2023

Super Mario will return to the big screen in a CGI adaptation developed by Nintendo and Illumination. Although initially scheduled for 2022, Shigeru Miyamoto announced that production would be delayed until spring 2023. However, on the official website of the animation studio, another date appeared: Christmas. This fueled rumors about another possible portrait, but Miyamoto himself has stressed in the most recent Nintendo Direct that the premiere remains.

“Today I want to share with you a couple of things, including some news,” said Miyamoto during the Nintendo Direct. “For starters, you may already know that the Super Mario Bros. movie that we’re developing with Chris Meledandri of Illumination, will be released next spring”. According to the creative, they have been polishing the product over the last few months.

Chris Pratt will play Super Mario in a film that includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) or Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong). We will also hear the voices of Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spik

A Nintendo Direct loaded with news

No new Super Mario games may have been announced, but the iconic character has been very present at the event. In addition to starring in the new trailer for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, several classics of the plumber will be released on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, specifically the Nintendo 64 Mario Party.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild already has a release date and final title. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It will go on sale next May 12 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Source | Nintendo