The space in the house that competes with the dressing room but it is in the kitchen and it is all the rage

“I’m super excited because today True and I are moving into the house of our dreams.”, he says looking at the camera Khloe Kardashian, one of the sisters of the most popular celebrity clan in the world. Images of her new mansion in Los Angeles immediately appear: a spacious living room in warm, muted tones, a huge kitchen with a huge island in the middle. And, suddenly, a gigantic pantry, to which the cameras dedicate more time than to the rest of the areas of the house. Her mother, Kris Jenner, comes in to inspect her with a look of astonishment. Cabinets open to one side and the other, illuminated as if it were a shop deluxe in which, instead of shoes or bags, glass jars with cookies and cereals, cans of preserves, sauces of all kinds and, in the background, crockery placed on display.

Khloé Kardashian is a lover of large pantries, like other celebrities such as actresses Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling or Drew Barrymore. Behind them all are Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who founded The Home Edit company in 2015, according to its own website with “the aim of reinventing the traditional organization and merging it with interior design and style to obtain a specific and exclusive look that is now known throughout the world”. Today Shearer and Teplin are bestselling authors and have his own reality show organization of spaces big and small on Netflix: closets, dressers, dens, laundry rooms, and of course, cupboards. A trend on the rise, that of the extreme organization of the home, since the appearance of Marie Kondo and her Konmari method.

Pantries are the new trend in homes

From 2015 to now, The pantries, previously considered the room of relief in which electrical appliances, the bucket and the rag for cleaning, the broom, the cans of preserves or the tool box could be placed, have become photographable spaces. If the writer David Sedaris said in his autobiographical novel Calypso that the best thing about reaching middle age was having a guest room, showing it off as a symbol of bourgeois status and how well one has done in life (“Follow me,” said the writer, feeling “chills of pure satisfaction” by showing his guest room), now the pantries seem to be the real relief of an aspirational middle class. Pinterest is full of ideas on how to organize the broom closet in style; and on Instagram more of the same happens. The aspiration of a tidy pantry owes a lot to the time spent at home during the pandemicwhere everyone was looking for new projects, but also to the particularities of the spaces we now inhabit.

“The key is to establish what the pantry is: in the original sense of the term, it was a small space, whether it was a cupboard or a room, to store food, and now we understand it as the utility room, as the English call it, which was more like the utility room of a bourgeois house, where the iron, the washing machine, the sewing… and all the tasks that could not be seen were kept”, explains Beatriz Blasco Esquivias, Professor of Art History at the Complutense University of Madrid, as well as director, coordinator and one of the authors of the book Home. Evolution of the domestic space in Spain (El Viso editions). “Status symbol? If we consider status as a certain way of life to which the size of current homes has led us, especially if we live in large cities… it is rather an aspirational symbol”, points out the professor. In that sense, you have to organize a house in very few square meters and get the most out of it, in addition to making it apparent: “It is turning the most undignified part of the house into a small pride”.

As Blasco points out, it is possible that the phenomenon is taking place more on the internet than in homes: “Instagram, for example, is a window to the outside world where we all place aspirational elements, the network phenomenon manipulates the image, the magnificent and turns it into a desideratum more than a reality”.

“Most people don’t live like that. But what you see on social networks is so disproportionate that you start to think that it is you who is doing something wrong, ”said Rachel Hoffman, author of the book Unf*ck Your Habitat: You’re Better Than Your Mess (Get rid of your habitat: you are better than your disaster, in Spanish), in an article in ICON Design. For Hoffman, who defends not sharing what is perfect on networks, behind many of these publications there are also “many issues of class and money.” He focused especially on photos of pantries where everything is out of its original packaging, in matching, well-labeled containers. “It’s very visually appealing, but storage is extremely expensive. Buying all those things is not within the reach of many people.”

Pantry

The reason for the rise of pantries on the internet, where anyone can, literally, get into the kitchen of another home, has to do with the evolution that kitchens have experienced in recent years: “The kitchen, before the industrial and social revolutions took place, was an exclusive work space: it was an uninhabitable place”, explains Professor Beatriz Blasco Esquivias. It was not a pleasant space and, often, the smells were unbearable, since preserves, pickles, vinegars were stored. At the end of the day, the leftovers from the house were collected, from bodily waste to ashes from braziers and fires. “Later, in the 20th century, we have given way to an open space, less segregated, thanks to the incorporation of women into work and into public and social life,” explains Blasco. Curiously, the urban kitchen is going through a revolution and ends up becoming the heart of the house: a meeting point, where you eat, receive and have a social life.

These new kitchens full of life already have so much storage space through cabinets that small cupboards have become useless spaces: “The pantries in the cities were small and became unnecessary since the end of the 19th century, especially because in many cities, such as Madrid, it was forbidden to stockpile certain foods massively to avoid shortages,” adds Blasco. Over the years, those who owned one often got rid of it to gain space in the kitchen, and now, those who keep it often see it as a treasure, especially if you look at the wonderful cupboards on the internet.

It happens with them, as with small bathrooms, that people transform into spaces of enjoyment, looking for that sensation of a spa at home. In the end, they are beautiful resignations of those who live in limited spaces: “Need compels and what is sold is more image: a modern form of comfort is appearance, the search for beauty and, in this case, the pantry”. As the professor points out, the house, in the end, is something alive and changing. “When someone enters a new home, the first thing they do is transform it into a reflection of who they are or what they aspire to be.”, he nuances. A space that must meet certain needs, but also let see the brilliance of personalities.