The satellite connection of the iPhone 14 will reach more countries soon

Emergency SOS is announced for the US and Canada for now, but Apple plans to add this feature to more markets soon.

During the presentation of the new iPhone 14, all the new features that the device would have were announced and that made it different from the iPhone 13. One of them is the possibility of having an emergency satellite connection in the event that you do not have WiFi or a network at that time.

This new feature is called ‘Emergency SOS’ and Apple has announced it for markets like the USA or Canada. Will it reach more countries? It is very likely, since the company has mentioned that it will increase compatibility in some countries, so the true capabilities of the device will be explored soon.

The iPhone 14 satellite connection will reach more countries

Apple has reported through the MacPrime website that its ‘Emergency SOS’ function could reach more countries during the following months. Even the company has mentioned that it plans to announce these additional territories at the end of the year, so we could soon have more certainty about the globalization of this feature.

During the presentation of the iPhone 14, the company had mentioned that Emergency SOS would be launched first in the United States and Canada, due to the treatment already had with the satellite service provider Globalstar. It should be noted that this function would be free for the first two years, and it was only necessary to have the satellite function activated to access these emergency calls. The increase in the number of countries may be a consequence of the deal that Apple has had with Starlink to also be able to use its satellites.

As we learned today, the company is expected to announce additional countries later this year and next year where the SOS feature will be available via a satellite connection. It is not yet known which new regions will be involved.

This new feature allows you to send messages via satellite in case of an emergency and you do not have network coverage or WiFI available. It also allows you to call emergency contacts.