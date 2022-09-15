The Rock takes a liking to villain roles in ‘Black Adam’ | Film and Television

The film careers of Hollywood stars usually go through different stages, but almost all of them have something in common: when an actor or actress begins to star in feature films, it is usually a sign that villain characters have run out for them. As in any rule there are always exceptions but it is something that has been repeated since time immemorial and rock may be the latest example of it.

The actor who began in secondary roles, some of them in the evil side of the film, began to gain popularity with different protagonists that ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing action actors. Not to be pigeonholed, another common element of the Hollywood star-system, he also starred in family comedies with notable success. But after many years of work Dwayne Johnson, The Rock (The Rock), seems to have jumped to the next stage.

These are the great protagonists of memorable films that go down in history but as villains. we couldn’t tell (spoiler alert coming) what in Red alert manage to become a memorable villain but the final plot-twist gives something to the action movie and is a first step.

The beginning that has led him to the filming of Black Adam, a film focused on Shazam’s archenemy within the DC Universe. This movie is already one of the most anticipated of 2022, under the production of Jaume Collet-Serra with the promise of drastically changing this franchise after the premiere on October 21 of this year.

Nearly 5,000 years after being granted the almighty powers of the ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique way of delivering justice on the modern world. A justice that can be misunderstood and turn him into a different villain.

Dwayne Johnson plays the character, who has no qualms about killing his opponents. That slave who was reborn as a god now does not bow down to anyone -in his own words-, so his insubordination will get him into some trouble. Although nothing that someone with the powers that, if respected as in the vignettes, cannot come out of, is a global danger.