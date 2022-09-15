The revelation of Roberto Alvarado after the terrifying defeat of Chivas against Tigres UANL at the Akron Stadium

The versatile attacker of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Roberto Alvarado, made a critical revelation this Wednesday in an exclusive interview after the appalling 1-4 defeat against Tigres UANLin the last match of the regular round of the MX League Opening Tournament 2022 at the Akron Stadium and which corresponded to the rescheduling of Day 9, which rated as: “a bad day“, “that makes us put our feet on the ground“, all prior to the National Classic.

Alvarado, during an exclusive interview with the official subscription channel Chivas TV after completing the training session at the Verde Valle facilitiesnoted that at the beginning of the Opening 2022, “yes, we didn’t win, but the game wasn’t that bad. Although we did not specify the plays, because we had arrivals, but we did not put them in; that was the reality and defensively, since the tournament began we have been very good“.

The Louse Alvarado expanded on his performance arguments in this Apertura 2022 and stated that “Although, before yesterday’s game we were the best defense, I think we improved a lot in the definition; we focused a lot on finishing plays, concretizing them and that helped us a lot in building trust between us, that confidence grew and we began to catch that positive streak and today we feel very confident and calm, because we never lost faithwe always continue working, with the best attitude, we came to enjoy ourselves, despite the fact that the results did not arrive, but the training sessions were very positive“.

The Chivas midfielder, who also works as a midfielder, winger and even center forward, recognized the work of Tigres UANL on Tuesday night at the Akron Stadium and stated that “They are teams that do not forgive you, they have one or two and score the goal. Although it happened to us that we came with confidence, there was excess confidence. But, not even when we didn’t win were we the worst, nor now that we were winning did we feel the best.On the other hand, it’s good that this happened to us yesterday and that it makes us put our feet on the ground, to continue focused on what we want, which is obviously the Liguilla and we want to be there, because it’s totally different, it’s another tournament“.

“Although it was a bad day, I see it that way. It’s over and we have to turn the page and focus now on the Classic (National). But the ball didn’t want to go in yesterday, he didn’t want to and Nahuel (Guzmán) was doing very well and they didn’t forgive, with those two (initial errors) and you’re left with that frustration that in the first half we were able to go up on the scoreboard, but it’s over“. Robert Alvarado

Chivas dominated possession, shot more on goal and hit almost 400 passes (Liga MX)

The lanky Guadalajara attacker told Chivas TV that “And what happened yesterday, that’s where it stayed and today (Wednesday) I see the positive team, today they worked well and motivatedbecause the classics always wear a lot and we all want to play it, especially when I feel that we are doing well and America too, then, It’s going to be a great match and the Clásicos are played to win them, we hope to go for the three points. We know that it is also important for the people, for the fans that they win the classics and we are going to give our 100 to leave, because the FIFA Date is coming, we can leave calmly because we were able to get those three visiting points“.

