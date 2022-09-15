The next tour may be the last

Demi Lovato revealed in a published and then deleted post that she wants to stop touring, and that the “Holy Fvck tour” will be her last.

Rumors have been circulating for days about a possible hidden illness by singer Demi Lovato. The artist, who is traveling to North and South America with the Holy Fvck tour, has published and deleted a series of posts on Instagram, in which he had revealed his precarious health: “I am so sick that I can not get out of bed. I can’t do it anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys. ” After the removal, Demi Lovato shared posts that alluded to a disease, hidden on social media, and hours before taking the stage at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, she begged her audience to help her out: “I barely have a voice. . Tonight I will often point the microphone at the audience. Please sing for me. “

The revelation about his health condition

A difficult period is facing Demi Lovato, who seemed to have found her inner peace with the release of her latest album “Holy Fuck”. The singer had started the North and South American tour with the best of intentions of her, claiming that she was finally able to show what she really was at that moment. Then the departure and the happiness of the first stages, which seems to slowly disappear behind the back of the singer, who in recent days posted and deleted a cryptic post about his health condition: “I’m so sick that I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do it anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys. “The revelation, promptly canceled, was followed by other posts that alluded to an illness, which could also be attributable to the after-effects of the last rehabilitation, which gave her the strength to write the record, but especially the single “The Skin of my teeth”.

Prayer in Chile and the end of the distant tour

The rumors on the web, especially from Demi Lovato’s most passionate fans, seem to lead back to a sort of tarnishing moment in her life, accelerated by the hectic aspects of her tour. Added to this is the post she published before taking the stage at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, when she wrote: “I barely have a voice. Tonight I will often point the microphone at the audience. Please sing for me“. A wish fulfilled, especially witnessed on social media, when he wrote:” You guys really managed to get me through everything tonight. Thank you so much, fuck, I love you more than you know. ”After a short break of a few days, Lovato he will have to return to the stage on 22 September and then another 24 showswith the tour closing in Irving, Texas on November 6.

