The most Instagrammable celebrity recipes: from La Roca’s powerful breakfasts to Chris Hemsworth’s simple pasta dish

Just as before we were lost when it came to carrying by ourselves a balanced sports diet, Now – that we have already learned everything necessary about proteins, foods that help burn fat and those that make us gain muscle mass – the complicated thing is make it varied and therefore stimulating.

No matter how many recipe books we buy, the weekly menu planning it requires an extra effort that, sometimes, our own rhythm of life does not allow us to fulfill. So, to find inspiration, we have looked at the Instagram accounts of the ‘strongest’ actors on the big screen to check what they eat to get those bodies of scandal.

Chris Hemsworth

Getting Thor’s sculpted torso is not easy at all, it takes a lot of core and abdominal work, but it also takes a diet according to the nutritional needs of a person who measures 1.90. Specifically some 5,000 calories daily, if we pay attention to what his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, has declared in the blog of the health and wellness app Center of the Australian actor. An excessive amount for the rest of mortals, but not for the god of thunder.

Chris and Luke have worked hand in hand (and muscle by muscle) to transform over a dozen films. the body of the protagonist Thor: Love and Thunder, That is why they have learned that the perfect formula is something like: six meals a day, plus a hearty dinner, each meal consisting of 450 calories (30-40% protein, 30% carbohydrates and 30% fat).

In the networks they have shared recipes for a Coffee & Cocoa Smoothie, a phở with bok choy and doufu and even a thin pizza with spicy sausage, arugula and feta, but in their penultimate appearance together on the Instagram profile of Elsa Pataky’s husband, both have cooked a simple recipe: The Old Smokey Chicken, something like pasta with chicken and baked tomato.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Although La Roca’s profile is becoming more and more like a showcase for his products: Teremana Tequila, ZOA energy drink, official training shoes for the UFC… what the Californian actor has taught us through his Instagram account is that even the biggest ones can also take a ‘cheat day’ after the hard training. The cheat days are those days when you skip the strict diet and eat what you want.