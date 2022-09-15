The mansion where Johnny Depp lost a finger after a fight with Amber Heard is being sold

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in the most controversial trial of the year, where the actor won. Now the mansion is being sold where Johnny Depp lost a finger, after fighting with Amber Heard. This mansion was known, because Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a domestic fight in that place



It was recently revealed that the house where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they had one of the most controversial fights, it’s for sale. According to what the actor stated, after a domestic fight he had with his ex-partner, he lost a finger.





the house auction

A couple of days ago it became known that the house where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they had said domestic fight, it is being auctioned in the next few days for 40 million dollars.

According to the Australian medium ‘Nine’, said mansion is called Diamond Head and has a total of 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. In addition, its green spaces are spectacular with a huge pool in the courtyard.

On the other hand, several of the rooms in the main house are characterized by excellent decoration. It features various hardwood floors, marble accents, entertainment areas, a private movie theater, gym, and a garage that can store approximately 6 vehicles.

Why did his trial become so controversial?

Several months ago the results of the trial between Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, concluding that the actor was innocent of his charges. Based on the jury’s verdict, the panel members determined that Heard “smeared her ex-husband with false statements about their relationship.”

However, after Johnny Depp was given the victory, he has continued to be in the middle of all the controversy because despite having been declared innocent, his reputation was still in doubt. Little by little, the actor has found new roles, which are helping to improve his image and thus continue his professional career.

One of the most controversial statements that Johnny Depp released was when he mentioned in the trial that he had lost a finger, because of a fight he had with Amber Heard.

“He grabbed the bottle and threw it at me. My hand was on the edge of the bar, tilted. She threw the big bottle and it made contact and it broke all over the place and honestly at first I didn’t feel any pain at all, I didn’t feel any pain. What I felt was heat. It felt like something was dripping down my hand and then I looked down and realized the tip of my finger had been cut off.was what the actor explained in the trial.

Also, Johnny Depp mentioned that the blood flowed from his fingers and he felt very nervous at that moment:

“I was looking right at my bone sticking out. The blood was gushing and at that point I went into a (…) nervous breakdown, but that’s probably as close as I’ve ever come. I knew in my mind and in my heart that this was not life. This is not life. No one should have to go through this.”.

According to what Johnny Depp told in court, this happened in 2015 in the luxurious mansion that they rented. Said house is located exactly in the city of Gold Coast, Australia.