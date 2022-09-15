‘The luckiest girl in the world’: all about the new Netflix series

Netflix has renewed its catalog of productions to compete with HBO Max and Disney. One of them is ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ (‘The luckiest girl in the world’), who will have the presence of the actress Mila Kunis.

What is the film about?

The movie is a adaptation of the book written by Jessica Knoll in 2015. She told various media that she wrote the text based on the experiences that she herself lived.

The history will focus on Ani Fanelli, a reporter who seems to have the perfect life: she is attractive, has a wealthy fiancé, works in a magazine, wears designer clothes and has spectacular hair that everyone would wish for. However, she has a dark past from which he is always trying to escape.

The tape will have a dose of suspense, drama and mystery. It will show -little by little- how the protagonist’s supposed dream life is falling apart after receiving an invitation to participate in a documentary film about a violent incident that happened at the school where she was a student. But, the ghosts of her past invade her again after remembering an event that ended up transforming her adolescence.

The cast and the release date

Being one of Netflix’s big bets, it has a cast of actors like Mila Kunis, in the leading role and performances by Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia and Connie Britton. Its premiere date on the streaming platform will be October 7 of this year.