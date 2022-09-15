The European Veterinary Federation launches a report on its animal welfare strategy

The Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) has made an extensive report of the animal welfare strategy of the FVE itself adopted in November 2021.

The FVE Animal Welfare Strategy details the European veterinary profession’s vision for animal welfare, which is a key part of the Federation’s strategic plan.

From the FVE they remind that protecting, defending and improving the welfare of sentient animals must be evaluated using updated scientific concepts and approaches. Thus. its aim is to disseminate information on contemporary animal welfare concepts, animal welfare assessment frameworks and animal welfare scientific results to member associations, policy makers and the general public.

Until 2025, the FVE plans to carry out various actions such as promoting quality of life assessment tools to support decision-making in veterinary practice and other veterinary settings; promote tools to help with pain assessment and management; promote the Good Life framework and related resources to help with interpretation and implementation across veterinary work; and facilitate regulation at European level of animal behavior services to improve standards, among others.

“The science of animal welfare is an evolving societal concern. There is a growing expectation that the veterinary profession reflects current scientific understanding of the needs, preferences and pleasures of animals in veterinary policies. Animal welfare is also broad, with many topics and species to focus on. That is why as FVE we made an animal welfare strategy”, says the president of FVE, Rens van Dobbenburgh.

Sean Wensleypresident of the FVE Animal Welfare Working Group, assures that “the FVE Working Group FVE recognizes the critical need to continue advancing animal welfare leadership veterinarian, to promote the interests of sentient animals throughout Europe and to respond to high social and political interest in animal welfare”.

“This work has led to a strategy that will inspire and support further veterinary action to ensure a good life and humane death for animals in Europe and beyond.”

You can view the full report at this link.